Plastic Packaging receives ISO 9001 certification

The Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) officially handed over the ISO 9001 certification to Plastic Packaging, a provider of packaging solutions, on 30 November.

ISO 9001 is a globally recognised standard for quality management systems, signifying an organization’s commitment to delivering products and services that meet and exceed customer expectations while continuously improving internal processes.

The institution said this achievement highlights Plastic Packaging’s dedication to ensuring the highest level of quality throughout their operations. “The ISO 9001 Certification is a testament to the company’s rigorous quality management practices, customer focus approach, and adherence to international standards,” they stated.

They said this marked a significant milestone in Plastic Packaging’s journey to excellence in quality management. “The certification positions Plastic Packaging as a trusted partner in the packaging industry, assuring customers of the highest quality and reliability in their products. They are poised to further enhance customer satisfaction, streamline their processes and strengthen their position as a leader in the packaging solution sector.”

Plastic Packaging Managing Director, Nico du Plessis expressed his gratitude for the hard work and commitment of the entire team. “This ISO 9001 Certification is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering superior products and services to our customers. It also underscores our dedication to continuous improvement and operational excellence,” he concluded.