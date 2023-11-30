Select Page

Plastic Packaging receives ISO 9001 certification

Posted by | Dec 7, 2023 |

Plastic Packaging receives ISO 9001 certification

The Namibian Standards Institution (NSI) officially handed over the ISO 9001 certification to Plastic Packaging, a provider of packaging solutions, on 30 November.

ISO 9001 is a globally recognised standard for quality management systems, signifying an organization’s commitment to delivering products and services that meet and exceed customer expectations while continuously improving internal processes.

The institution said this achievement highlights Plastic Packaging’s dedication to ensuring the highest level of quality throughout their operations. “The ISO 9001 Certification is a testament to the company’s rigorous quality management practices, customer focus approach, and adherence to international standards,” they stated.

They said this marked a significant milestone in Plastic Packaging’s journey to excellence in quality management. “The certification positions Plastic Packaging as a trusted partner in the packaging industry, assuring customers of the highest quality and reliability in their products. They are poised to further enhance customer satisfaction, streamline their processes and strengthen their position as a leader in the packaging solution sector.”

Plastic Packaging Managing Director, Nico du Plessis expressed his gratitude for the hard work and commitment of the entire team. “This ISO 9001 Certification is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering superior products and services to our customers. It also underscores our dedication to continuous improvement and operational excellence,” he concluded.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

National Science Fair to bring together the best scientists in the country

National Science Fair to bring together the best scientists in the country

25 January 2023

Portal for analysis of governance performance launched

Portal for analysis of governance performance launched

30 November 2016

Foreign reserves still sufficient to cover 5.3 months of imports of goods and services – central bank

Foreign reserves still sufficient to cover 5.3 months of imports of goods and services – central bank

17 April 2020

Private sector proves to be an inevitable partner in the Corona fight

Private sector proves to be an inevitable partner in the Corona fight

7 April 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<