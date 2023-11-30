City of Windhoek sets aside N$524 million for debt relief programme

The City Council announced a debt relief programme offering 100% interest cancellation for pensioners and 50% for businesses, residential debtors, and others.

Windhoek Mayor Joseph Uapingene at the Municipal Council of Windhoek ordinary meeting held on 30 November said they have set aside N$524 million for the debt relief programme that will start in 2024, for eligible residents and businesses.

“Council hopes that this programme will help residents cope with their bills and encourage regular payment,” he added.

He explained that the debt relief programme comes after the City’s Debt Book rose from N$677 million in 2018 to N$1.2 billion in 2023 and in 2018 the Council had also granted a debt write-off of N$191 million for pensioners and vulnerable residents.

“However, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the financial situation of many residents, leading to more unpaid bills,” he concluded.