Select Page

City of Windhoek sets aside N$524 million for debt relief programme

Posted by | Dec 7, 2023 |

City of Windhoek sets aside N$524 million for debt relief programme

The City Council announced a debt relief programme offering 100% interest cancellation for pensioners and 50% for businesses, residential debtors, and others.

Windhoek Mayor Joseph Uapingene at the Municipal Council of Windhoek ordinary meeting held on 30 November said they have set aside N$524 million for the debt relief programme that will start in 2024, for eligible residents and businesses.

“Council hopes that this programme will help residents cope with their bills and encourage regular payment,” he added.

He explained that the debt relief programme comes after the City’s Debt Book rose from N$677 million in 2018 to N$1.2 billion in 2023 and in 2018 the Council had also granted a debt write-off of N$191 million for pensioners and vulnerable residents.

“However, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the financial situation of many residents, leading to more unpaid bills,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Top class PR goes continental with African SABRE awards

Top class PR goes continental with African SABRE awards

19 April 2017

Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road claims six more lives

Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road claims six more lives

14 February 2022

Konecranes inks Dundee deal

Konecranes inks Dundee deal

11 November 2016

More DRC refugees to be repatriated

More DRC refugees to be repatriated

20 November 2023

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<