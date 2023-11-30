Swakop Uranium partners with Lotus Foundation for support to Erongo school girls

By Adolf Kaure.

Swakop Uranium recently donated hygiene products worth N$100 000 to Vrede Rede and the Kamwandi Combined Schools in partnership with the Lotus Foundation.

The funds are designated for a sanitary pads drive that will benefit 50 girls from the two schools, with each school getting hygiene products valued at N$50 000 for 12 months.

The Lotus Foundation was initiated by anthropologist, Marilyn Eibes who has made continued efforts to address taboo health and well-being issues faced by girls. Swakop Uranium first partnered with the Lotus Foundation in 2022 for a similar initiative and continued with their commitment to the good cause.

The Lotus Foundation will serve as project administrator and distribute the products to the girls every month. It will also provide menstrual health and mentorship talks to the girls.

“Swakop Uranium’s vision is to create a better Namibia for all by lending our support to causes that uplift our communities and bring dignity to people,” said Patrick Chizabulyo, Swakop Uranium’s Vice President of Human Resources.

He stressed “addressing health and well-being concerns such as access to hygiene products for young girls is a priority” for the mine.”

The donations were received with gratitude by the respective schools, who in the past have cited the need for hygiene products for girls, as a priority.

From the left, Vrede Rede learners, Patrick Chizabulyo – Swakop Uranium Vice President of Human Resources, Marilyn Eibes – Lotus Foundation Managing Director, Ms Tia – Lotus Foundation Administrator, Winnie Mukupuki – Swakop Uranium Sustainable Development Coordinator, Ms Andreas – Teacher at Vrede Rede, Ms Nelwamondo – Teacher at Vrede Rede. (Photograph courtesy of Swakop Uranium)