Hyphen Hydrogen recognised as a key player in energy transistion at COP28

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy which is responsible for the development of the country’s first large-scale vertically integrated green hydrogen production this week announced its selection as a pivotal Low-Carbon Hydrogen Energy Transition Changemaker during the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) Presidency’s Energy Transition Changemakers initiative.

The COP28 Presidency introduced the Energy Transition Changemakers programme to foster collaborative efforts within the private sector, specifically targeting innovative decarbonization endeavors. With a focus on renewable energy, efficiency, heavy emitters, and hydrogen sectors, these accolades highlight projects contributing to the global shift towards clean energy.

Among a cohort of nine other renewable energy leaders, Hyphen’s recognition underscores the project’s significance, poised to catalyze transformative impacts on Namibia’s economy and populace, as well as broader African and global decarbonization endeavors

Forecasts anticipate the project to yield an annual output of two million tonnes of green ammonia for both regional and global markets upon reaching full-scale development, anticipated by the end of this decade.

During the official COP28 showcase and award evening, Hyphen participated in the presence of COP President Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber on 5 December. This platform allowed the company to present comprehensive details regarding the project’s scope and its potential impact at the largest annual global forum on climate change.

Expressing gratitude, Marco Raffinetti, Chief Executive of Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, emphasised, “We are honoured by the recognition of our project as a leading renewable energy endeavor in this pioneering initiative crafted by the COP28 Presidency. As Namibia’s inaugural large-scale hydrogen initiative, we carry a substantial responsibility to pave the path for future endeavors, aiding Namibia in its pursuit of a green industrialized economy.”

Furthermore, Hyphen extended congratulations to the HyShift project in South Africa, where its shareholder ENERTRAG plays a crucial role as a core partner.

This initiative aims to produce sustainable aviation fuel by utilizing green hydrogen as a fundamental feedstock.