Systems of checks and balances strengthen the organisation and Namibia

By Jan Coetzee

MD Headway Consulting.

Over the years, I have noticed a fascinating trend, as Namibia matures as a nation, our businesses, governmental structures, and procedures are also maturing. We are embracing technology, developing best practices within organisations, and learning how adhering and complying with international standards benefit service delivery and the bottom line.

This is refreshing to see, especially considering all the international interest we as a nation are garnering due to various developments in our energy sector. However, we still have some challenges as organisations and as a nation. We must take the need and demand for streamlining processes, compliance, and digitalisation more seriously. Organisations can benefit immensely from Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) tools and software available to facilitate this transformation. By embracing and implementing such tools across an entire organisation, a lot of time-consuming manuals can be replaced with automation, reducing wastage, and increasing resource utilisation.

Some benefits of ERP systems include but are not limited to eliminating the need for manual reports, reducing operational costs in an organisation, improving communication and collaboration, better financial planning, insight, and analysis, improving control mechanisms across the organisation improving data security for the organisation as well as its suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders, and overall improved customer service.

ERP systems are used across all industries, sectors, and institutions. They are the foundation upon which well-run organisation are built. At its core, the primary benefit of an ERP system is that it replaces all the previously divided databases and systems from departments such as accounting, payroll, and materials management into an integrated system.

Ultimately, it provides a clear line of sight across all departments using one shared database. However, this cannot be stressed enough, it only works if the whole organisation embraces and uses the systems. Implementing ERP systems counters and combats waste and spillage and creates the financial checks and balances required to do business nationally and internationally. It gives potential partners suppliers, oversight entities, and regulators the trust and assurance your organisation needs to do business and grow in the long run.

These systems may seem like they are only accessible to large corporations or institutions, however, the great thing about ERP systems is that they can be tailored to suit any organisation. Over time, there is always the opportunity to upscale and develop ERP solutions to meet the changing needs of the organisation.

Namibian organisations, from the top down must realise the value of these systems and the benefits of implementing them, especially if we want to leverage the anticipated opportunities ahead. Companies may refuse to do business with our Namibian organisations if they do not have robust and compliant ERP systems.

This means we could lose out on potentially lucrative projects, and deal growth as ERP-enabled international organisations become the preferred partner instead. Namibia is positioning itself to be a serious global player, but it starts with creating process-driven transparent, and internationally compliant organisations. Investing and championing these tools needs to be the top priority for executives in all organisations that want to compete in the fourth industrial economy.

Purchasing new technology tools does not in itself constitute digital transformation. Instead, true digital transformation requires that companies adopt new processes that leverage their powerful new digital capabilities. This can only be achieved through true leadership and change management in an organisation.