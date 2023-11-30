Namibia and Japan sign cooperative agreement at COP28

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

Namibia cemented her cooperative relationship with Japan at COP28 through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Japanese Bank for International Corporation in the area of economic, environmental, and social sustainability.

Aligned with Namibia’s climate goals, the collaborative agreement will facilitate the financing of carbon-capturing projects.

The Minister of Finance and Enterprises, Hon Iipumbu Shiimi indicated that the MoU is a demonstration of the relationship that Namibia has with Japan, and will enable the country to achieve its aspirations for green industrialisation while contributing to the greater good of decarbonising the planet.

“We would like to explore our options to work together in technologies that will help to decarbonise the world, but also in particular, our two countries. This is an area that we are focused on as a country because we have ambitions to decarbonize our own energy sector, but also more importantly, to help the world reach net zero targets”, said Shiimi.