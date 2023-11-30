UAE’s Zayed Sustainability Prize goes to Lüderitz kelp grower at COP28

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

A kelp grower based in Lüderitz, Kelp Blue, has just won the Zayed Sustainability Prize at the COP28 gathering in the United Arab Emirates.

Kelp Blue received recognition for its extensive climate efforts to create massive kelp forests, which are intended to improve ocean health and trap carbon. Kelp Blue’s cultivation method requires no fertilizers, pesticides, land, or freshwater.

Giant kelp, a fast-growing sea organism, offers diverse applications in a multitude of products from pharmaceuticals to textiles. Organic fertilizers derived from kelp reduce the need for artificial fertilizers widely used in agronomy.

Founded by the United Arab Emirates in 2008, the Zayed Sustainability Prize honours significant sustainable solutions in the areas of education, health, food, energy, and water. Kelp Blue is the latest of the 106 winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

Kelp Blue, founded in 2020, is at the forefront of sustainable innovation, specializing in the cultivation of giant kelp. With its primary operations in Lüderitz, Kelp Blue is committed to address universal challenges such as climate change, the loss of marine biodiversity loss and a dearth of employment in developing countries.

By cultivating giant kelp, the company seeks to restore marine biodiversity, promote carbon sequestration, support a healthier ocean ecosystem, inspire a global shift to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

At the heart of Kelp Blue’s success are four key ‘Returns’: Nature, where they prioritize planetary health and biodiversity; Social, ensuring positive impact in every operation; Inspiration, driving transformative change; and Finance, generating exceptional shareholder returns to amplify their impact.

The United Nations Climate Change Conferences are yearly conferences held in the framework of the UN Convention on Climate Change. These meetings serve as the formal Conference of the Parties (COP) to assess progress in dealing with climate change.

The Conferences of the Parties also served as the springboard to negotiate the Kyoto Protocol, the first infant step to establish legally binding instruments for sovereigns, a process which started in the 1990s.