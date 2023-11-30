Ready, steady, dash! – away they go for the Nedbank Desert Dash

By Adolf Kaure.

Over 1000 cyclists are set to take part in this year’s Nedbank Desert Dash from 8 to 9 December.

The race is dubbed the longest single-staged mountain bike race in the world.

The nineteenth edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash will start from Grove Mall in Windhoek to Swakopmund’s Platz Am Meer Mall, covering a gruelling 397km through the Khomas Hochland in 24 hours.

Over 160 cyclists will participate in the two-men teams, 624 in the four-person teams, with 190 cyclists riding solo.

A total of 38 participants will take part in the new half-dash category, which will see cyclists over 50 years of age cycling from the Hollard half-way point to the finish line.

The race will also include a first-ever e-bike category for four-person teams, where each cyclist will ride an e-bike.

The Minister of Sport, Youth, and National Service Hon. Agnes Tjongarero said that the Nedbank Desert Dash is an event that is essential for Namibia’s growth, as it unites people, encourages well-being, and cultivates a sense of national unity.

“This is not just any race; it’s a gateway to opportunities, a chance to showcase Namibia on the international stage. Let us not take these opportunities for granted,” Tjongarero said during her keynote address at the recent launch of this year’s race.

Speaking at the same event, Nedbank Namibia’s Managing Director, Martha Murorua emphasised the bank’s commitment to cycling events. “Nedbank Namibia’s commitment has contributed to the growth of cycling and has raised the profile of Namibian cyclists on the international stage,” said Murorua.

She thanked the organisers, cyclists and every key player contributing to the success of the Nedbank Desert Dash.

“To all the participants, organisers and everyone who plays a role in making the Nedbank Desert Dash a reality, I extend my sincere appreciation for your dedication and hard work. Your collective efforts have made this race a symbol of strength, determination and the spirit of the Land of the Brave,” she said.

The event is sponsored by Nedbank Namibia, and co-sponsored by SuperSpar (Maerua and The Grove), Indongo Toyota, Trek and Hollard.

The 2022 Nedbank Desert Dash men’s solo race was won by Namibian Drikus Coetzee (15:17:09), while South African Yolande de Villiers (17:50:10) won the women’s solo race.

From left to right: SuperSpar Maerua Store Manager, Otto Alfred; LEMA Events Representative, Leander Borg; Indongo Automotive Group Representative, Willie Verdoes; Nedbank Namibia Managing Director, Martha Murorua; Minister of Sport, Youth, and National Service, Hon Agnes Tjongarero; Hollard Namibia Head of Communications and Transformation, Sam Kauapirura; and Namibian Cycling Federation President, Axel Theissen.