Capricorn Eagles gear up ahead of women’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifier

Cricket Namibia this week announced a 13-player squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Uganda.

Scheduled to embark on their journey on 6 December, the Capricorn Eagles are gearing up for an intense battle in Kampala, where the top two sides emerging triumphant will earn the coveted opportunity to represent Africa in the global qualifiers.

The tournament features eight dynamic teams, divided into two groups, each eyeing the top spots for a chance to progress to the next stage.

In Group A, the spotlight shines on Zimbabwe, the highest-ranked team in the competition, alongside Tanzania, Botswana, and Kenya. Group B, on the other hand, boasts a formidable lineup with Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, and the host nation, Uganda.

The group stage battles will be fierce, as teams vie for supremacy, but only the top two from each group will secure a coveted spot in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers in Dubai.

The Capricorn Eagles, under the seasoned leadership of their captain Irene van Zyl, are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for this prestigious event.

The announced squad will include, Irene van Zyl, Yasmeen Khan, Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Sylvia Shihepo, Dantago Gorases, Mekeleya Mwatile, Bianca Manuel, Saima Tuhadeleni, Edelle Van Zyl, Victoria Hamunyela, Naomi Benjamin and Sune Wittmann.

The top two teams from the qualifier will represent Africa at the Global Qualifiers that will be held in 2024.