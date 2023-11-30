Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 04 December 2023

Posted by | Dec 4, 2023 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 04 December 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam took place.

** Transfer from Northern sources to Von Bach Dam took place, the canal is overflowing into the dam due to power outage.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 24 April 2023

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 24 April 2023

24 April 2023

Weather 05 February 2016

Weather 05 February 2016

5 February 2016

Weekly Rainfall 10 April 2015

Weekly Rainfall 10 April 2015

10 April 2015

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 25 April 2018

Overview for the week and 5-day outlook to Wednesday 25 April 2018

20 April 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<