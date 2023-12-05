Michelle McLean awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by IAOTP

Michelle McLean has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award and also inducted into the Hall of Fame by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) recently

She was given the awards for her philanthropy work with the Michelle McLean Children Trust, her entrepreneurship, as well as representing Namibia.

McLean said she feels blessed and honoured to receive these awards together with Sven Thieme who was awarded, ‘Top International Executive Chairman of the Year’.

“I am happy as the International Business Officer of O&L in the USA to celebrate this occasion with Sven Thieme. This prestigious recognition is a source of immense pride for not only us, but also for the O&L Group, and the entire nation of Namibia,” she added.

These accolades are presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence within their respective industries.

IAOTP is an organisation that commits itself to identify and honouring top professionals on a global scale.