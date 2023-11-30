Inaugural Youth Summit provides interactive platform for information exchange and shared experiences

Nedbank Namibia marked a significant milestone on Saturday, by hosting its Nedbank Youth Summit. Embracing the theme of “Bridging the Gap,” the event connected young entrepreneurs with essential financial information, products, and services conducive to advancing businesses within the youth demographic.

The primary goal of the summit was to empower, nurture, and unleash the potential of young local entrepreneurs.

The summit provided an interactive platform for information exchange and shared experiences, featuring several young Namibian entrepreneurs participating in panel discussions.

The engaging discussions covered a wide array of topics, encompassing creative entrepreneurship, influencer marketing, technological advancements, and opportunities within FinTech. Distinguished speakers such as CJ the Connect, Beatrice Masilingi, Maria Nepambe, and Hage Mukwendje contributed to these enlightening conversations.

Moreover, the summit provided a stage for young entrepreneurs to exhibit their businesses to the attendees, fostering exposure and networking opportunities.

Nedbank’s Head of SME (Small Medium Enterprises) Banking, Sam Ikela; Head of Private Banking, Rosy Eixas; alongside Central and Coastal Regional Manager, Nicolas Christians, shared crucial financial insights, products, and services tailored specifically for young entrepreneurs.

Selma Kaulinge, Communication and PR Manager at Nedbank Namibia highlighted the summit’s essence in spotlighting young entrepreneurs leveraging their talents to create unique businesses benefiting their communities. She emphasized Nedbank’s unwavering commitment to youth development, continually providing resources for the nation’s advancement.

“We are thrilled with the remarkable turnout and success of this inaugural Nedbank Youth Summit. Witnessing the diverse potential among Namibian youth entrepreneurs has encouraged us to envision this as an annual event, expanding its reach to other regions of Namibia,” Kaulinge concluded.