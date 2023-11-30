Cutting-edge mobile app to revolutionize access to services in case of road accidents

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund launched a mobile application that gives smartphone users a user-friendly, client-centric platform to access the MVA Fund services.

Recognising the challenge posed by long distances hindering the submission of claims, and at times the inaccurate reporting of crash locations, the in-house developed mobile App brings the Fund’s services closer to the people.

Speaking at the official launch last week on Friday, MVA Fund Chief Executive, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku said, at the Fund they are committed to innovation, ensuring services remain modern, efficient, and in tune with technological advancements.

“In an increasingly digital world mobile applications are changing the way we communicate and share information, the introduction of the MVA Fund Mobile App will now enable the Fund to widen its services, allowing us to better serve our claimants,” she added

The App can easily be downloaded from the Apple iStore or Google Playstore for iPhone and Android users.

With the app, users can query their claim status, request a purchase order, report a crash with an accurate location, and access all MVA Fund-related information.

In addition, users can dial the Toll-Free MVA Fund Accident Response Number directly from the App, view weekly crash statistics, and keep up to date with MVA Fund news and events.

On 17 November the MVA Fund together with other stakeholders launched the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign which will be rolled out across the country until 17 January 2024.

The campaign aims to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities through targeted interventions against common offenses on the roads.