Omaruru District Watch crime fighting activities bolstered with new Toyota Landcruiser V6

On Friday in Swakopmund, Rössing Uranium donated N$ 453,900 to the Omaruru District watch group. The donated funds were used to purchase a Toyota Landcruiser V6 to combat crime in the area.

Speaking at the donation handover, Rössing Uranium Managing Director, Johan Coetzee said,

the donation underscores the miner’s unwavering commitment to supporting safety initiatives within the communities its employees hail from.

“This donation represents more than mere transportation for the team as it also symbolises our commitment to fostering secure and protected communities. Recognizing the vital role played by the neighbourhood watch group in safeguarding these areas, this donation aims to enhance the team’s capabilities and effectiveness in ensuring the safety of the community of Omaruru,” he said.

He added that as a business, “we recognize that our responsibilities extend far beyond the boundaries of our operations. We understand the importance of fostering a safe and secure environment for all, which is why we wholeheartedly support initiatives that contribute to the well-being of our communities.”

Coetzee further noted that the partnership between Rössing Uranium and the Omaruru District watch exemplifies the power of collaboration in fostering a safer and more secure environment.

“Rössing Uranium remains resolute in its belief that sustainable progress is fundamentally tied

to community welfare. Through initiatives like this vehicle donation, we reaffirm our commitment to being an active contributor to community initiatives in areas in which we operate and beyond,” he concluded.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Omaruru District Watch Chairman Alexender Steyn extended his heartfelt appreciation to Rössing Uranium for the significant contribution, recognising the impact it will have on their organisation in enhancing its ability to safeguard the community of Omaruru.