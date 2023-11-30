Select Page

Agra Auctions raise funds for cancer

Dec 1, 2023

During October and November, Agra Auctions hosted its second “Donate for Pink” campaign to raise funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia.

Local producers had the option of donating to the initiative in cash, as a percentage of their auction sales, or by donating specific lots towards the campaign. Private individuals also contributed to the cause. All relevant commissions from Agra Auctions were also donated towards this fundraising initiative.

All funds raised were donated to the Cancer Association of Namibia at an official handover, held at the Agra Corporate Office on Thursday.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive of the Cancer Association of Namibia thanked producers for their participation and expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the donation.

He indicated that the funds will be used to assist their initiatives to diagnose and treat breast and ovarian cancer.

Agra Auctions expressed their most sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in this cause, raising a total of N$57 286.50 towards the campaign.

From left to right, Paul Klein, General Manager: Agra Auctions, and Rolf Hansen, CEO: CAN.

 

