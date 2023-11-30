Annual Apple Cancer Project raises additional N$2 million for Cancer Fight

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacqueline Pack, reiterated the bank’s commitment to social responsibility as an essential journey towards a sustainable future.

She made this statement on Thursday, announcing the remarkable achievement of raising an additional N$2 million for the annual Bank Windhoek Apple Cancer Project.

The announcement marks a significant milestone, with the total funds raised by the project over its 23-year history now reaching an impressive N$35.9 million in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).

Pack highlighted the collective efforts of individuals from diverse backgrounds who contributed to the success of the 2023 fundraiser.

“This year’s apple sales exceeded our expectations, witnessing an 18% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, our juice sales soared by 52%, and electronic apple purchases on our eApple website surged by 103% compared to last year,” Pack said, emphasizing the overwhelming support received.

Dr. Christopher Likando, Acting Director of Primary Healthcare, representing the Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, expressed gratitude for the substantial impact the funds had on assisting patients. From March to November 2023, 648 patients received financial support totaling approximately N$1.2 million.

“Half of the funds raised in 2022 and 2023 will be directed towards the newly constructed Palliative Care Centre of CAN,” Dr. Likando stated, commending Bank Windhoek for their steadfast commitment to the cause and highlighting the potential impact of such partnerships on society.

Rolf Hansen, CAN’s Chief Executive, lauded the remarkable support from Namibians despite economic challenges, emphasizing the substantial contribution towards establishing the Palliative Care Centre to aid patients across various backgrounds.

The 2023 project, themed ‘HeroesUnite’, integrated multiple initiatives to sustain awareness. Notably, collaborations with Virgin Active, KosMos 94.1, and the diplomatic corps in Namibia – comprising the Embassy of Brazil, the British High Commission, and the Angolan Embassy – significantly expanded the project’s reach and support base.

Pack extended gratitude to the bank’s stakeholders, including staff, customers, and schools, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the fight against cancer in Namibia.

“The Project holds a special place in the hearts of Namibians, and we eagerly anticipate its return each year as an opportunity to support the Cancer Association of Namibia and its impactful initiatives,” concluded Pack.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack; CAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Hansen and Ministry of Health and Social Services’s, Acting Director of Primary Healthcare, Dr Christopher Likando, pictured at the unveiling of the funds raised this year.