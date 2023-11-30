Eagles and Cranes secure spots in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup slated for next year

Namibia’s Eagles and Uganda’s Cranes secured spots in the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup following impressive victories in the Africa qualifiers, which concluded this week in Windhoek.

The regional finals, which took place from 22 to 30 November saw seven teams hunt for the two Africa qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year.

The participating teams included hosts Namibia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

During the qualifiers, Namibia recorded a perfect record of five wins from five games, while Uganda in the last round of the qualifier cruised to a nine-wicket victory against Rwanda on Thursday, to book the final African spot.

With that Namibia and Uganda completed the list of 20 countries, which includes 11 full members and 9 associate nations that will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year.

The ninth edition of the men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted for the first time in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Namibia will be featuring in its third successive T20 World Cup, following the 2021 and 2022 editions, while this will be Uganda’s first time to qualify in the competition’s history.