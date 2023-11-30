Select Page

Zambezi Magic to air Namibian films during weekend movie festival

Posted by | Nov 30, 2023 |

Zambezi Magic to air Namibian films during weekend movie festival

MultiChoice Namibia has announced that Zambezi Magic will host a weekend movie festival featuring Namibian films in December. The festival aligns with Zambezi Magic’s pay-off line ‘Sharing Our Stories’, showcasing Namibian cinema and storytelling. The channel has carefully selected the films that will be featured as part of the festival.

MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze said as Africa’s most loved storyteller, they believe that they have shifted the dial in the film and television industry this year thanks to their investment in local films.

“The availability of these films on Zambezi Magic speaks to the growing appetite for local content from the Land of the Brave, and we could not be more excited to see our stories on screen,” he added.

MultiChoice further elaborated and said the festival will start on 2 December at 20:30 with the Namibian film Chef’s Kiss, while the second airing will be on 3 December at 18:30. “The story revolves around Naomi, an amateur chef who must win a cooking competition to pay her father’s gambling debt. However, she deviates from her goals as she deviates from her goals as she develops feelings for a fellow rival contestant,” they informed.

They said following that, on 9 December at 20:30, they will air Okalila, which will be repeated on 10 December at 18:30. “The film tells the story of a self-serving project coordinator for a rural development agency who reluctantly goes to a village in Northern Namibian to find answers and secure the promotion he wants,” they said.

On 16 December at 20:30, MultiChoice said Zambezi Magic would present Penda’s Dilemma, a gripping tale about a German-Namibian millionaire who will stop at nothing to seize the ancestral land of two ingenious Namibian communities for diamonds. “If you miss it, catch the repeat on 17 December at 18:30,” they added.

“Grab all your snacks and hop on your couches this Festive Season because the Zambezi Magic Movie Festival is upon us. Stay tuned to Zambezi Magic on Dstv, channel 162, and GOtv, channel 16 for more authentic local stories,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Film Review – Transcendence

Film Review – Transcendence

5 September 2014

Indian folk dance troupe performs in Windhoek

Indian folk dance troupe performs in Windhoek

9 October 2015

Afrikaans Language competition draws near

Afrikaans Language competition draws near

13 August 2018

Exhibition depicting visions of the future set for National Art Gallery

Exhibition depicting visions of the future set for National Art Gallery

11 September 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<