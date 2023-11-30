Zambezi Magic to air Namibian films during weekend movie festival

MultiChoice Namibia has announced that Zambezi Magic will host a weekend movie festival featuring Namibian films in December. The festival aligns with Zambezi Magic’s pay-off line ‘Sharing Our Stories’, showcasing Namibian cinema and storytelling. The channel has carefully selected the films that will be featured as part of the festival.

MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director, Roger Gertze said as Africa’s most loved storyteller, they believe that they have shifted the dial in the film and television industry this year thanks to their investment in local films.

“The availability of these films on Zambezi Magic speaks to the growing appetite for local content from the Land of the Brave, and we could not be more excited to see our stories on screen,” he added.

MultiChoice further elaborated and said the festival will start on 2 December at 20:30 with the Namibian film Chef’s Kiss, while the second airing will be on 3 December at 18:30. “The story revolves around Naomi, an amateur chef who must win a cooking competition to pay her father’s gambling debt. However, she deviates from her goals as she deviates from her goals as she develops feelings for a fellow rival contestant,” they informed.

They said following that, on 9 December at 20:30, they will air Okalila, which will be repeated on 10 December at 18:30. “The film tells the story of a self-serving project coordinator for a rural development agency who reluctantly goes to a village in Northern Namibian to find answers and secure the promotion he wants,” they said.

On 16 December at 20:30, MultiChoice said Zambezi Magic would present Penda’s Dilemma, a gripping tale about a German-Namibian millionaire who will stop at nothing to seize the ancestral land of two ingenious Namibian communities for diamonds. “If you miss it, catch the repeat on 17 December at 18:30,” they added.

“Grab all your snacks and hop on your couches this Festive Season because the Zambezi Magic Movie Festival is upon us. Stay tuned to Zambezi Magic on Dstv, channel 162, and GOtv, channel 16 for more authentic local stories,” they concluded.