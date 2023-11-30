Swakopmund gears up for Sandman Triathlon on Sunday

The coastal town of Swakopmund will host the FNB Sandman Triathlon, on 3 December at the iconic Mole, commemorating an impressive 35 years of existence.

Yvonne Brinkmann, representing OTB Sport, expressed enthusiasm about the event, labeling the FNB Sandman as an esteemed Namibian spectacle, attracting a blend of elite triathletes and enthusiastic amateurs.

Brinkmann highlighted the broad spectrum of participants, ranging from 6-year-olds engaged in the Mini event alongside their parents to spirited 70-year-olds.

“We witness a beautiful amalgamation of families, friends, and colleagues forming teams. This year, we’ve seen a remarkable surge with over 400 entries. The picturesque setting at the Mole, Swakopmund’s main beach, amplifies the festive and communal ambiance of the occasion,” she said.

Enthusiasts have the liberty to opt for various distances, catering to diverse skill levels and preferences.

The lineup includes the challenging Ultra category involving a 1.9km swim, followed by a 90km cycle, and culminating with a 21.1km run. Additionally, participants can engage in the Standard category with a 1km swim, 40km cycle, and 10km run, the Sprint category featuring a 400m swim, 20km cycle, and 3km run, and the Mini distance comprising a 150m swim, 6km cycle, and 3km run.

Brinkmann underscored the Sprint category’s intensity, spotlighting the participation of renowned contenders Nathan Chase and Maja Brinkmann, both of whom showcased their prowess at the Junior Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Turning the focus towards the Ultra distance, Brinkmann identified previous champions Konrad Marais and Benita Windisch as strong contenders for victory. She also highlighted the remarkable dedication of local athlete Petrus Laubscher, a Swakopmund resident, who has admirably conquered the Ultra distance every day this week, culminating in his seventh consecutive Ultra, concluding with the FNB Sandman.