NamiGreen E-waste unveils overhaul in recycling initiatives

The vanguard of eco-friendly electronic waste recycling, NamiGreen E-waste on Thursday disclosed pivotal modifications to its recycling programme.

Founder and Managing Director, Per E. Hansen in a statement announced these changes, emphasizing the company’s enduring commitment to sustainability.

According to Hansen, the foremost update involves the cessation of NamiGreen’s printer cartridge recycling programme. Effective 1 November, NamiGreen’s website will no longer accept printer cartridges for recycling.

Hansen revealed that the decision stemmed from the escalating costs associated with recycling printer cartridges within Namibia’s existing industry framework. Acknowledging the environmental significance of recycling all electronic waste, the company highlighted the intricate and costly nature of handling individual printer cartridges.

Moreover, these cartridges contain hazardous elements that pose environmental and water contamination risks, prompting the discontinuation to avert such perils. Nevertheless, NamiGreen affirms its commitment to recycling printers and other electronic devices.

Simultaneously, NamiGreen introduced a transformative shift in its approach to recycling certification. Previously offered complimentary, recycling certificates provided clients with proof of proper e-waste disposal and facilitated adherence to Namibian legislation regarding old IT equipment.

The updated certificates now incorporate CO2 measurements and grant access to a private recycling portal, aligning with the growing global emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) standards.

“This is something we have seen a lot of clients request, as many of our clients must adhere to ESG requirements. This is well in line with the green movement we see sweeping across the world,” Hansen added.

However, effective 1 November, NamiGreen will implement a nominal fee of N$500 for all recycling certificates. Moreover, a graduated payment system will be introduced for corporations and bulk e-waste providers, varying from N$4-00 to N$2-00 per kilogram based on the volume of e-waste submitted.

Hansen clarified that while these fees aim to cover operational costs, they also strive to maintain affordability for clients in the wake of escalating living expenses.

He underscored the company’s half-decade-long provision of free services, which, relying on material recovery value, eventually became unsustainable.

NamiGreen expressed gratitude for its clients’ understanding and collaboration, reaffirming its unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier recycling services, while Hansen encouraged continued responsible recycling of electronic waste to collectively foster a sustainable future.