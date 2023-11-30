EU and UNFPA ink agreement to combat Gender Violence in targeted regions

The European Union(EU) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday signed a significant contribution agreement titled “Gender Equality/Combating Gender Violence” with the EU contributing N$28 million.

The European Union Ambassador to Namibia, HE Beatriz Martins at the event said this initiative intends to reduce gender violence significantly in targeted regions of Namibia, Zambezi, Ohangwena, Khomas, Kunene, and Omaheke, by the year 2027.

The action plan has been formulated in collaboration with the UNFPA Namibia Country Office and the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare, drawing insights from national health and gender violence information systems, as well as recent studies identifying the scope and gaps in addressing gender violence.

Despite notable strides in human rights and gender equality, Martins said Namibia continues to grapple with alarming rates of gender violence.

Martins underlined the project’s concerted efforts to reach out to vulnerable women and broader society, including various stakeholders such as parents, policymakers, service providers, community leaders, and indigenous groups.

Acknowledging gender equality as a prerequisite for sustainable development, Martins noted, “Namibia has made commendable efforts through legislation, policies, and action plans. However, there’s much more to be done to address gender inequality, particularly in areas like political representation, education, and employment opportunities.”

“The EU remains committed to upholding human rights, democracy, and the rule of law globally. Gender equality and women’s empowerment are core values and key priorities in our internal and external policies,” Martins added.

Meanwhile, Loide Amukongo, Assistant UNFPA Representative said the signing marks the start of a critical partnership between the EU and UNFPA, during a period when they are actively observing the 16 days of activism against gender violence.

She mentioned that the programme goal is to achieve transformative results in ending gender violence, and is aligned with the National Development Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to Amkongo, the EU financial support signifies a shared dedication to combating gender violence across various levels, encompassing both national and subnational spheres.