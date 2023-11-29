Select Page

CRAN launches 5G consumer awareness campaign

Nov 29, 2023

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) on Tuesday launched a new consumer awareness campaign to shed light on the implementation of 5G technology.

The campaign is dedicated to raising consumer awareness regarding the adoption of 5G technology and its primary objective is to dispel misconceptions and misinformation about 5G while showcasing the abundant possibilities it offers across various economic sectors.

Speaking at the launch, CRAN Chief Executive, Emilia Nghikembua highlighted that 5G does not significantly differ from existing networks and does not have any links to causing COVID-19 or posing threats to human health.

“5G has been applied in many African countries, South Africa was the first one to launch and others like Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mauritius, Madagascar, and Togo followed,” she said adding that overall 5G enables higher traffic volumes and allows improved quality user experience and ultimately lead to bridging the digital divide.

In September the regulator awarded 5G licenses to Loc8 Mobile, Telecom Namibia Limited, and MTC Namibia, following the regulator’s auction of spectrum below 1 GHz.

 

