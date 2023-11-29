Collaborative efforts by RMB Namibia and Capricorn Group set the stage for COP28 discussions

RMB Namibia and Capricorn Group are poised to unite their efforts for COP28, presenting a panel discussion on “Innovative Finance for the Just Transition” at the Namibian Pavilion on 4 December, a statement released this week revealed.

The panel discussion, to be held at 09:00 (Dubai time), will see specialists expand on their experience in pioneering innovative finance structures and highlight the opportunities in accessing different pools of capital to drive Africa and particularly Namibia’s energy ambitions. This includes the considerations Namibia will need to think about and how finance can achieve the dual goal of environmental and social sustainability.

“In the spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility, the collaboration between banks and accountable institutions in Namibia, stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to the ESG agenda. As we join forces, we affirm our dedication to sustainable practices, responsible finance, and a collective effort toward a greener and more inclusive future. Together, we want to contribute to the global dialogue at COP28, reinforcing the belief that meaningful partnerships are key to building a resilient and sustainable world for generations to come,” said James Chapman, Executive Officer of Specialist Finance and Retail Banking Service at Bank Windhoek, a subsidiary of the Capricorn Group.

This panel discussion will include Nigel Beck, Head of Sustainable Finance and ESG, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) in South Africa; James Chapman, and Dr. Olufunso Somorin, Regional Principal Officer at the African Development Bank. Dr. Reem El Sherif, Strategy and Innovation Lead at RMB Namibia will moderate the discussion.

“Achieving the duality of climate and social goals is ever more important for emerging African countries like Namibia. Unconventional partnerships are a catalyst to achieve these dual goals,” Dr El Sherif highlighted.

RMB Namibia’s greater ESG strategy as a division of the First Rand Namibia Group, acknowledges significant focus on the E (Environmental component) of ESG. However, RMB believes Namibia needs the social and governance aspects to be equally amplified and the learnings from COP28 will be the space to draw knowledge, assess, and implement in the longer term in the RMB context. This is part of RMB’s greater strategy to position its ESG and sustainability solutions expertise in Namibia and throughout Africa.

Additionally, RMB Namibia sponsored N$200,000.00 to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for the Namibian Pavilion at COP28.