Esperance Luvindao to feature as speaker at Africa’s leading public health conference

Medical practitioner Dr Esperance Luvindao, the Founder of MENGA Healthcare Technology, will speak at the 3rd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Lusaka, Zambia.

This esteemed conference, initiated on 27 November, is scheduled to conclude on 30 November under the theme “Breaking Barriers: Repositioning Africa in the Global Health Architecture.”

Among the distinguished attendees at this year’s event are H.E Hakainde Hichilema, the President of Zambia; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization; H.E Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director of the Africa CDC; and the Prime Minister, Right Honorable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, alongside other global leaders and heads of states.

Representing Namibia, Luvindao will focus on the influence of technology in shaping the healthcare sector. Her presentation, titled “Developing the digital health workforce,” will leverage her extensive experience in healthcare.

Expressing her anticipation for the conference discussions, Luvindao emphasized the urgency of removing outdated health policies that hinder the adoption of life-saving technologies in Africa. She articulated, “The imperative need for policy reform to embrace digital health innovations will be highlighted during the conference. I will introduce a groundbreaking telemedicine product called ‘Menga,’ aimed at addressing critical gaps in African health systems.”

Moreover, Luvindao advocates for African Governments to establish health innovation departments within their Ministries of Health. This proactive step, in her view, will prepare the continent for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the healthcare sector. She also stresses the necessity of capacity building and the establishment of an internationally recognized regulatory body overseeing healthcare innovations.

Luvindao’s involvement at CPHIA 2023 signifies a significant stride in advancing digital health solutions and bolstering Africa’s standing in global healthcare. This follows her invitation to speak at the world’s Largest Healthcare Technology Conference in Dubai in 2022, where she discussed pivotal matters concerning the advancement of telemedicine in Africa.