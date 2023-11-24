25 Opuwo youngsters equipped with brick making skills and tools

In a recent initiative, FNB, facilitated by the FirstRand Namibian Foundation Trust, provided comprehensive brick-making and business skills training to 25 young individuals in Opuwo.

This effort carried out in collaboration with Ohorongo Cement, aimed to empower participants by offering essential knowledge and tools required to establish their businesses.

The training programme was complemented by a complete starter pack containing crucial equipment such as a wheelbarrow, safety gear (boots, glasses, gloves), cement, builder sand, a 4×5 meter PVC sheet, brick-making molds, brushes, basins for equipment cleaning, valued at over N$300,000.

Kaarina Matheus, FNB Commercial Relationship Manager, stressed the critical need for advanced technical and vocational skills in Namibia. She emphasized the necessity for a flexible workforce capable of adapting to rapid shifts in demand, particularly within the construction sector.

“Investing in programs like the brick-making training initiative will empower Opuwo’s youth to actively contribute to community development while providing crucial direct investment in the region,” Matheus added.

Kristofina Nghishidimbwa, an Economist representing the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade, and SME Development, commended the initiative.

She highlighted its significance in not just brick production but in fostering a more sustainable and empowered community.

“Amidst challenging employment conditions, this project offers hope and significantly contributes to the socio-economic development of our beloved town. Opuwo, like many others, grapples with high unemployment rates. This endeavor inaugurates more than a brick-making venture; it symbolizes a catalyst for change, progress, and livelihood opportunities for our fellow citizens,” Nghishidimbwa noted.