Salmon project by Benguela Blue Aqua Farming to boost Lüderitz economy

By Adolf Kaure.

Benguela Blue Aqua Farming Chief Executive, Johannes Aldrian, said that the newly established salmon farm will boost the economy of Lüderitz and its inhabitants.

Speaking during a recent short interview, Aldrian said that locals are set to benefit from employment opportunities due to the establishment of the farm. “It is creating 600 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs,” said Aldrian.

The Chief Executive added that the development of Lüderitz is also set to be aided by the development. “It will help to utilize the existing processing plants in Lüderitz,” he said emphasising the long term economic injections which Benguela Blue Aqua Farming would bring to the community.

“In the longer term perspective it will be a revenue machine and the [Namibian] government will benefit through tax income,” he said.

Earlier this year, Benguela Blue Aqua Farming secured permits to grow up to 35,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon a year in submersible pens off the Namibian coast near Lüdertitz. The pens are submersible to prevent them being damaged in storms by sinking them below the wind and waves.

The farm will be located eight kilometres from the town of Lüderitz and will use Innovasea’s SeaStation pens, submerged grid infrastructure and proven open ocean technology.

According to a statement released by Innovasea earlier this year, its consulting services helped Benguela Blue obtain the permits required to run a trial operation consisting of up to four SeaStations, as well as a permit to raise up to 35,000 tonnes of fish annually.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Benguela Blue Aqua Farming on this important project to bring open ocean aquaculture to southern Africa,” said Langley Gace, Innovasea’s Senior Vice-President of Business Development, in a press release.

“The company has a strong business vision and has worked closely with authorities in Namibia to develop a smart, realistic plan to safely raise healthy fish and create good-paying jobs for the local economy.”

The farm is targeting the second quarter of 2024 to begin operations. Its first harvest is expected to be around 100 tonnes.

Water conditions at the site are ideal for raising salmon, but strong surface currents and wave heights often in excess of two metres require the use of pens that can be submerged to avoid most of the wave energy.

“The open ocean is the future of fish farming and provides a healthier, more natural environment for fish by reducing their exposure to pathogens.”

“But it requires robust equipment like the SeaStation and our submerged grids to withstand the day-to-day punishment of the sea,” said Gace in the statement.

(Additional reporting by fishsite.com)