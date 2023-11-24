Select Page

Revised Pocket Guide for public servants launched

Posted by | Nov 28, 2023 |

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, launched the revised ‘Pocket Guide 2.0-Being a Public Servant in Namibia’, at the Mercure Hotel in Windhoek last week.

The ministry said the pocket guide is also available in digital format and is designed to provide a user-friendly and interactive learning experience for public servants.

“It serves as a valuable reference tool in the daily roles of public servants, contributing to the overall efficient and effective public service delivery and enhancing the accessibility of government services by the public,” they added.

Hon. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila who launched the pocket guide, said the government decided to undertake reforms to transform the public sector to better respond to the demands of its people.

“This initiative is in alignment with national and continental aspirations, and is entrenching excellence and quality of service in the performance of public institutions,” added Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

The Pocket Guide is available at https://heyzine.com/flip-book/d9e05c0058.html or at https://pocketguide.gov.na/.

