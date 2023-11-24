NamLAN 2023 returns to Windhoek: A four-day gaming spectacle for all

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is thrilled to unveil the long-awaited comeback of ‘NamLAN – LAN of the Brave 2023,’ a premier gaming extravaganza poised to unite the gaming community.

Scheduled from 30 November to 03 December, NamLAN 2023 promises four days of thrilling gaming action, taking centre stage at the SKW Main Hall.

According to NESA in a statement this week, diverse game titles await: regardless of whether you are a console connoisseur, a PC master, or a mobile gaming enthusiast, the event has something tailored for everyone.

The titles that will fuel intense competition across platforms are as follows:

PC Titles: Valorant; Apex Legends; DotA 2; League of Legends; Assetto Corsa Competizione

Console Titles: Street Fighter 6; Mortal Kombat 1; eFootball 2024 ;Tekken 7

Mobile Titles: Call of Duty: Mobile; Clash Royale

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

According to the association, beyond the gaming thrill, NESA’s focus remains steadfast on fostering sportsmanship, uniting gamers, and nurturing a vibrant gaming community in Namibia.

“NESA would like to express profound gratitude to our esteemed partner, MTC, for their unwavering support and dedication to the growth of esports in Namibia. Our sponsors, LogitechG and Nanodog, have played an instrumental role in making NamLAN 2023 a reality. With your backing, we’re all set to raise the bar and make this event a grand success,” they concluded.