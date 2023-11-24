Local Blues All-Stars charity concert to commemorate Human Rights Day

Anticipation is building as the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) gears up to celebrate Human Rights Day with an electrifying charity concert featuring the Namibian Blues All-Stars.

Scheduled for 30 November, the musical extravaganza promises an unforgettable journey into the heart and soul of the blues genre, a statement released this week noted.

The lineup boasts a stellar ensemble including renowned artists such as Rick Corey, Jacob & Taylor, Lin Mari, Arthur Black, Vaughn Ahrens, Sagarias Tsam, Thomas Bokemüller, Riaan Smit, Christoph Chavonnes Vrugt, Misael Lehto, and Gareth Harvey.

The charity concert aims to support LifeLine/ChildLine Namibia, an international organisation dedicated to fostering mental health, well-being, and resilience in Namibia.

By leveraging the power of music, the event endeavors to raise funds for the organisation’s crucial work in child protection and mental health support.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience featuring soulful vocals, mesmerizing guitar solos, and a night filled with the unique essence of the blues genre.

The Human Rights Day Namibian All-Stars Blues charity concert, organised by the FNCC, is a beacon for cultural exchange, promoting French and universal values.

As the world celebrates Human Rights Day on 10 December, this charitable musical event entertains and serves as a platform to support a noble cause, aligning with the spirit of human rights advocacy and community welfare.

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase on Webtickets.