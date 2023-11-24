Select Page

Local Blues All-Stars charity concert to commemorate Human Rights Day

Posted by | Nov 28, 2023 |

Local Blues All-Stars charity concert to commemorate Human Rights Day

Anticipation is building as the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) gears up to celebrate Human Rights Day with an electrifying charity concert featuring the Namibian Blues All-Stars.

Scheduled for 30 November, the musical extravaganza promises an unforgettable journey into the heart and soul of the blues genre, a statement released this week noted.

The lineup boasts a stellar ensemble including renowned artists such as Rick Corey, Jacob & Taylor, Lin Mari, Arthur Black, Vaughn Ahrens, Sagarias Tsam, Thomas Bokemüller, Riaan Smit, Christoph Chavonnes Vrugt, Misael Lehto, and Gareth Harvey.

The charity concert aims to support LifeLine/ChildLine Namibia, an international organisation dedicated to fostering mental health, well-being, and resilience in Namibia.

By leveraging the power of music, the event endeavors to raise funds for the organisation’s crucial work in child protection and mental health support.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience featuring soulful vocals, mesmerizing guitar solos, and a night filled with the unique essence of the blues genre.

The Human Rights Day Namibian All-Stars Blues charity concert, organised by the FNCC, is a beacon for cultural exchange, promoting French and universal values.

As the world celebrates Human Rights Day on 10 December, this charitable musical event entertains and serves as a platform to support a noble cause, aligning with the spirit of human rights advocacy and community welfare.

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase on Webtickets.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

DStv introduces add-on movie channels

DStv introduces add-on movie channels

16 March 2022

Indian High Commission conducts online yoga session to mark International Day

Indian High Commission conducts online yoga session to mark International Day

24 June 2020

081EVERY1FEST VIP tickets go for N$1000 – only 200 released

081EVERY1FEST VIP tickets go for N$1000 – only 200 released

19 July 2018

Ondjola community upliftment festival set for December

Ondjola community upliftment festival set for December

11 September 2023

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<