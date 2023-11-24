Come join the City of Windhoek for Christmas in the Zoo Park

The City of Windhoek (CoW) is inviting the public to the Windhoek Market on 8 to 10 December. The market will be located along Independence Avenue between Daniel Munamava and Fidel Castro Streets and in the Zoo Park. The event will take place from 9:00 to 22:00.

The City said the theme for this year is ‘Christmas in the Zoo Park’ and the market will have vendors and corporates strategically placed along Independence Avenue, to complement existing arts and craft vendors. “Live entertainment, exhibitions, vendor stands and a wide variety of activities will be provided throughout the two days, supplemented by street performers around the inner city. Opportunity will be provided to companies to showcase and display items such as vehicles, their services, and products, as well as engage with clients,” they added.

They said residents will be able to take a break in the food court to enjoy delicious cuisine and a variety of beverages that will be offered by a diverse number of vendors. “Participants will be offered to host informative talks, and demonstrations and promote healthy lifestyle activities for adults and children alike,” they said.

CoW emphasized that the ‘Christmas in the Zoo Park’, is planned to coincide with the annual switching on of the city’s Christmas Street Lights by His Worship the Mayor of Windhoek, Joseph Uapingene. “Offering a show of Christmas lights at night, offering everyone an escape from the normal quiet evening affording the chance to discover creations, creative gift ideas, and delicious treats locally made with Namibian pride,” they explained

They said the Market aims to contribute and promote a festive and vibrant atmosphere along the CBD, enticing residents and visitors to spend more time in the CBD after hours, buy goods and services, and interact socially and festively. “The objective of the Market is also to provide business opportunities to both formal and small businesses, and individual trading in Christmas themed and related products, particularly locally produced and handmade products,” they informed.

“All are welcome to join in the festivities, which will bring residents together in the heart of the city promote inclusivity, and economic vibrancy, and usher in a festive mood into the capital. We love Windhoek, do you,” concluded the City.