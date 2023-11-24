Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 27 November 2023

Posted by | Nov 27, 2023 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 27 November 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam took place.

** Transfer from Northern sources to Von Bach Dam took place.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 23 August 2013

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 23 August 2013

23 August 2013

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 13 February 2023

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 13 February 2023

13 February 2023

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 27 June 2014

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 27 June 2014

30 June 2014

Weather 04 September 2015

Weather 04 September 2015

4 September 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<