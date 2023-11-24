The Arab Africa Trade Bridges programme fosters trade development in Africa

The Arab Africa Trade Bridges Programme, a multi-donor, inter-regional programme last week signed two agreements for sustainable growth and development on the sidelines of the Intra Africa Trade Fair 2023 in Cairo, Egypt.

Hani Salem Sonbol, the Chief Executive of the trade fair and Secretary General of the AATB Programme, along with Dr Hermogene Nsengimana, the Secretary General of ARSO, signed a grant agreement within the framework of the Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Programme.

This pivotal agreement aimed at harmonizing African standards for textiles and leather products, ensuring a transformative change in the African Fashion Industry. It further reinforces AATB’s commitment to fostering trade development and quality enhancement in Africa, building on the success of the recent harmonization of pharmaceutical and medical device standards initiative. Both harmonization initiatives are aligned with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Also, a Partnership Agreement was signed between ITFC and the International Trade Centre (ITC), under the umbrella of the AATB programme to mark the initiation of Phase Two for the transformative “How to Export with the AfCFTA” Programme, developed collaboratively with Afreximbank.

The programme’s primary objective is to raise awareness regarding the technical aspects and potential opportunities arising from the AfCFTA agreement. By participating in this training, enterprises will learn to evaluate their standing concerning new trading opportunities.

Moreover, they will be equipped to strategize and make informed decisions on how best to leverage the benefits presented by the AfCFTA agreement. This partnership agreement was signed by Hani Salem Sonbol and Ms Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of ITC.