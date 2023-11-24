Windhoek – Hosea Kutako International Airport Road Phase 2B halfway complete

The Windhoek – Hosea Kutako International Airport Road Phase 2B is now halfway complete, the Deputy Minister of Works and Transport, Veikko Nekundi noted during a site visit held last week.

According to Nekundi the project which is important to the country’s infrastructural image is now at 58.5% complete.

The project’s construction contractor is Zhong Mei Engineering Group, with VKE Namibia Consulting Engineers as consultants. The Roads Authority is supervising the project, along with local subcontractors, which is integral to Namibia’s regional trunk routes.

It involves constructing a 21.3 km dual-carriage freeway, three interchanges, two river bridges, and drainage structures.

The Phase 2B project, funded by the Chinese government, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Phase 1 of the project started from the Sam Nujoma interchange (on the existing Western Bypass), went east past the University of Namibia, the Auas interchange, and the Robert Mugabe interchange, and ended near the Old Age Home in Auasblick. This phase was 10 kilometres and was fully funded by the Namibian government.

Phase 2A consisted of a road continuing from the Old Age Home, following an easterly direction up to the Dordabis interchange, a distance of 19.5 kilometres.