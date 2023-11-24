BreakFree starts One Economy’s 16 Days of Activism against gender violence

Using ‘Arts = Change’ as the collaborative theme, the One Economy Foundation started their annual 16 Days of Activism with a #BreakFree event at the National Theatre in Windhoek in the form of a show, an art exhibition and a competition for the participating artists.

#BreakFree was the kickstarter for a campaign against gender violence. The event filled the theatre with more joining via stream on the #BreakFree Facebook Live.

In her welcoming remarks, Dr Veronica Theron, the One Economy’s Gender and Child Protection specialist noted that gender violence tends to affect younger people in a society where violence is already prevalent. “During 16 days of Activism, we have heightened awareness but for the last 8 or 9 years, we, in the Office of the First Lady have 365 days of activism through case management, victim support services, capacity building, training of front-line service providers, research, and thought leadership,” she said.

Uajo Akwenye, One Economy Foundation Chief Executive, acknowledged the contribution of UNFPA for their continuous support to #BreakFree 16 Days of Activism. She also thanked the National Correctional Services, Nampol’s Gender Violence Units, and the City Police Victim Support Unit as partners to combat gender violence.

Dr Theron reiterated how respondents in recent research conducted in four regions and five prisons all pleaded for tangible change: change in mindsets, change in harmful cultural beliefs and traditional practices that perpetuate violence, change in low conviction rates and long delays and postponements in gender violence cases. “Young people want to see accountability and action,” she added.

#BreakFree featured 19 individuals aged 15 to 35 from across the country who performed acts and displayed their talents across four artistic categories, namely visual arts, performing arts, fashion design and multimedia. Each category winner received N$10,000.00 and the grand prize winner received an additional N$20,000.00, amounting to N$ 30,000.

Lynette Musukubili won the Visual Arts Category receiving N$10,000 and a trophy.

Ngaa Gowera won the Fashion Category receiving N$10,000 and a trophy.

Ben Valombola and Charles Zambwe won the Multimedia Category receiving N$10,000 and a trophy.

The UCDC Dance Crew won the Performing Arts Category and Grand Prize of N$ 30,000 and 2 trophies.