Fisheries ministry to continue pro-rata rights allocation

By Adolf Kaure.

The Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon Derek Klazen said that his ministry will continue to promote optimal distribution of fishing quotas, when he addressed the industry in Walvis Bay on Thursday 23 November.

“The pro-rata quota allocation mechanism seeks to provide efficient and equitable quota allocation for the development of the fishing sector.”

“I want to highlight that the accessibility to fish quotas creates economic means to draw socio-economic gains,” said Klazen.

The Minister further emphasized the importance that the allocation process be transparent, equitable, and sustainable. “To ensure this, the Ministry commenced the process for a comprehensive quota allocation mechanism (Scorecard) in 2015, where the fishing sector and relevant stakeholders were consulted.”

“We acknowledge that the process has taken too long to be finalized due to its complexities, however, I am pleased to announce that the ministry has prioritized the completion of the scorecard in the current financial year.”

“There will be another industry consultation on the scorecard finalisation, considering the expansion in operations and socio-economic dynamics of the fishing sector,” he said.

FISHING RIGHTS CRITERIA REVIEW

According to Klazen the exercise, which will be conducted during the 2024/25 financial year, is being done to ensure compliance, fairness and equity among right holders when varying the duration of their fishing rights.

“It allows the ministry to assess if right holders adhere to the set variation criteria and implement applicable measures, which will inform the continuation or termination of such fishing rights.”

“I therefore call upon all right holders to fully participate when the ministry undertakes this vital exercise,” he said.

OVER CATCHES

During the address, fishing right holders who catch beyond their allocated quotas were cautioned, with the minister warning that it would jeopardise future allocation.

“The ministry has noted with concerns that specific right holders are continuously catching beyond their allocated quotas.”

“Right holders are cautioned that the ministry is observing, and this will have a negative impact on future allocations.”

“Also, right holders should note that their allocation will be reduced by a percentage equivalent to their over-harvest of the previous fishing season.”

The annual Fisheries Address serves to update all industry players on the latest developments in fisheries through its custodian, the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.

(Photograph of Hon Derek Klazen by Adolf Kaure)