Business chamber hosts procurement board for MSM enterprise training

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) collaborated to host a bidders workshop in Swakopmund this week due to the increased demand for procurement compliance.

55 Micro, Small and Medium (MSM) enterprises attended the educational session.

In her introductory statement, the chamber Chief Executive, Charity Mwiya, stressed the importance of an inclusive purchasing system. Therefore, it iscrucial that the chamber uses its large client base to educate and guarantee that MSM enterprises have the knowledge and required resources to take part in the competitive tendering process. It is also crucial that they have access to the relevant information, and know where to obtain it.

Ms Kambala, the Procurement Board Manager for Stakeholders Engagement, clarified that the goal of the session was to instruct the bidders on the board’s goals, the procurement procedure, and how they can ensure conformity to the rules of the bidding process.

The proposals made by the board are to provide the bidders with essential capacity and aptitude checks that will help them advance their bidding abilities, such as knowing how to finish a Standard Bidding Document and understanding the Public Act on Procurement.

In her concluding remarks, Ms Antonia Dumbu-Udeh, the chamber’s MSM enterprise Development Officer, advised the owners of the small businesses to make an effort to learn essential information about every facet of business, as it will always pay off.

