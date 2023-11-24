Token Identifier Key change exercise begins in Khomasdal, Otjomuise, and Rocky Crest

The City of Windhoek has announced the commencement of the Token Identifier (TID) key change token exercise in specific areas of the city.

Residents in Khomasdal, Otjomuise, and Rocky Crest will experience this change from 20 November 2023 to 16 February 2024.

In their advisory, the city authorities have requested cooperation from customers to facilitate access for TID Rollover Field officers. These officers will be tasked with entering key change tokens into meters on weekdays, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, and on weekends by appointment between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm.

However, in instances where access to premises is denied or customers are unavailable, a notice will be left behind with contact details. Customers have a window of 48 hours to get in touch; otherwise, their prepaid meters will be blocked. Only after contacting the City officials will the meters be unblocked.

To ensure authenticity, the City emphasized that TID Rollover Officers will be easily identifiable by their CoW-branded personal protective equipment (PPE), official ID cards, and marked vehicles displaying the City of Windhoek logo. They urged residents to report any suspicions regarding individuals visiting their premises about this project by contacting them at 061 290 2242 or 290 3777.

Additionally, the city advised customers to recharge any unused credit tokens purchased before the meter update, as these tokens will no longer be usable post-update.

The initiative aims to streamline the meter system and ensure its efficiency, with the City seeking residents’ cooperation for a smooth transition.