Blood supplies in the red – Donations urgently needed

Despite all efforts to recuperate a blood shortage over the past two weeks, the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NAMBTS) is still currently experiencing a critical shortage of blood.

NAMBTS in a statement said their because of this they will be hosting a Windhoek Town Blood Donation Clinic at the Channel Life Centre, 39 Post Street Mall from 08:30 to 14:00.

“Our reserves have dropped to 5 days’ bloodstock with O positive and O negative blood types being the most affected. This means that blood banks and hospitals in the country only have sufficient blood that will last for the next 5 days if no significant further blood collection is made and the blood clinic will be held responsible to help rebuild the blood reserves for hospitals around the country,” they added.

“With only 1% of the Namibian population donating blood annually, we need the assistance of more Namibians of all blood types to donate blood and help save the lives of patients in hospitals and medical centres around the country. We would like to invite all active, dormant, or first-time donors to donate blood at the blood donation clinic.”

They emphasised that they need over 170 blood donations daily to meet the demand for blood in hospitals and they have observed a significant increase in blood transfusions to patients over the past two months leading to the current critical blood shortage. “Blood products are used in many cases, not just for trauma and emergency patients in need of blood after a motor vehicle accident or other accidents. Mothers having complications during pregnancy and birth, premature infants, burn victims, cancer patients, patients with chronic illnesses, surgery patients, and others with renal, cardiac, liver, and blood conditions all require blood products during December and January.”

“Transport is available and to make arrangements in Windhoek contact Salmi Shigwedha at 081 122 1265. Please donate blood to help save the lives of patients,” the Blood Transfusion Service urged.