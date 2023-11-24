Bank Windhoek Names Otilie Sabatha as Head of Brand Marketing

Bank Windhoek has appointed Otilie Sabatha as the new Head of Brand Marketing, effective from 1 October, the bank’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, announced this week.

Pack emphasized Sabatha’s wealth of experience in brand marketing, describing her as a quality-focused professional in brand strategy.

In her new role, Sabatha will oversee, maintain, and manage the bank’s brand reputation. She will lead a team of experts in brand and media, handling various aspects of the Brand Marketing function. This responsibility encompasses managing products and services, implementing marketing strategies, ensuring brand visibility, enhancing client service, overseeing projects, suppliers, budgets, and engaging stakeholders.

“The role will also entail developing and executing sustainable long-term brand strategies that foster business growth, establish and nurture relationships with consumers, and promote key brand attributes,” explained Pack.

Sabatha’s journey at Bank Windhoek commenced in 2012 when she joined the Ondangwa Branch as the Branch Manager’s Personal Assistant at the age of 19. Progressing through various roles, she joined the Marketing and Corporate Communication Service department in 2016 as a Brand Practitioner. Her career advanced to senior positions, leading to her interim role as Bank Windhoek’s Head of Brand Marketing in 2022, culminating in her recent permanent appointment.

Her educational qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Science and Technology and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the Harold Pupkewitz School of Business. Pack highlighted that Sabatha’s academic achievements have equipped her with the necessary theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and critical thinking abilities essential for her professional success.

“Consistently displaying exceptional dedication and enthusiasm, Sabatha has made significant contributions to our brand development initiatives. We have full confidence in her leadership to propel our brand strategies to new heights. We extend our best wishes to her,” concluded Pack.