NCRST hosts inspirational Pitch Night to empower female entrepreneurs

A groundbreaking Pitch Night event orchestrated by the National Commission on Research, Science, and Technology (NCRST) showcased impactful presentations by female trailblazers propelling diverse industries into the future.

Sponsored by Debmarine Namibia, the event unfolded at the Marigold Hotel a fortnight ago, leaving attendees inspired and motivated.

Amid an impressive turnout, the NCRST revealed that out of a pool of 338 applications, 23 female-led startups were initially chosen for participation. However, 22 confirmed their participation and engaged in rigorous training encompassing Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III, culminating in the grand event on 9 November.

Notably, participants hailed from various regions, with 9 entrepreneurs representing Khomas, 4 from Omusati, 3 from Oshana, 2 from Ohangwena, and 1 each from Otjozondjupa, Kavango West, Omaheke, and Kavango East Region, the NCRST detailed.

In acknowledging the participants’ commitment and ingenuity, the NCRST commended their exemplary work.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all participants for their dedication. Having you all at our event was an honor, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing more incredible innovations from you in the years ahead,” the commission said.

The organisation extended gratitude to the esteemed panel of judges who contributed their expertise and insight to the event.

The panel included Stella Ipinge from Debmarine Namibia, Chantal Classen from Document Warehouse, Gaven Frey from Bank Windhoek, Jesaya Hano Oshike from Basecamp Business Incubator, and Paul Mungeyi from NCRST. Their invaluable contribution ensured the event’s success and further motivated the entrepreneurial spirit among participants.

The Pitch Night served notonly as a platform for these women entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative prowess but also underscored the significance of fostering and supporting female-driven initiatives across various sectors, heralding a brighter and more inclusive entrepreneurial landscape in Namibia.