Namibia breaks into top 10 most innovative African economies – WIPO Report

Namibia has secured a prestigious position among the top 10 most innovative economies in Africa, as affirmed by the latest findings from the 2023 Global Innovation Index (GII) by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

In a statement, Dr Lisho Mundia, Executive Director of the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, acknowledged this achievement, citing the country’s significant strides in fostering innovation.

The GII reports, a consistent annual publication since 2007, offer comprehensive insights into innovation landscapes globally.

These reports aid policymakers in assessing their respective country’s innovation performance and shaping effective innovation policies. They serve as crucial benchmarks aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly.

Evaluating 132 economies worldwide, the 2023 GII report ranks countries based on their innovation capabilities, identifying strengths, weaknesses, and gaps in innovation metrics.

This year’s report emphasized seven essential pillars: Institutions, Human capital and research, Infrastructure, Market sophistication, Business sophistication, Knowledge and technology outputs, and Creative outputs.

Highlighting Namibia’s commendable performance, Mundia disclosed that the country secured the 9th position in Africa.

The top positions in the African innovation index were clinched by Mauritius, followed by South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Egypt, Cape Verde, Senegal, and then Namibia.

Mundia emphasized the country’s dedication to refining Namibia’s National System of Innovation, aligning it with strategic goals outlined in the National Development Plan (NDP5) and forthcoming NDP 6.

Expressing gratitude, the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation meanwhile extended appreciation to all stakeholders and implementing partners involved in driving the innovation landscape of the nation.

Mundia emphasized the pivotal role played by these entities in contributing to this significant milestone for Namibia’s innovation agenda.

This acknowledgment reinforces Namibia’s commitment to fostering a robust innovation ecosystem, aligning national development plans, and leveraging partnerships to drive sustainable innovation-driven growth, he concluded.