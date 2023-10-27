Ithindi appointed Executive Director of Ministry of Mines and Energy

The Secretary to the Cabinet, George Simataa this week announced the appointment of Penda Ithindi as the Executive Director of the Ministry of Mines and Energy by the Prime Minister.

This appointment, made on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, aligns with Sections 5 (1) and 19(A)(1) of the Public Service Act, 1995 (Act No. 13 of 1995).

Ithindi’s tenure as Executive Director is slated for a fixed term of five years, commencing from 1 December.

Notably, he currently holds the position of Deputy Executive Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, specifically in the Department of Planning, Marketing, and Administration.

Before this role, Ithindi served as the Deputy Executive Director and Senior Technical Economic Advisor to the Minister of Finance from 2016 to 2021.

His academic credentials include a BA degree in Economics and Mathematics as well as a Master of Science in Financial Economics.

Simataa extended congratulations to Ithindi on his new appointment, expressing well wishes for his success in the role. Additionally, he acknowledged the commendable performance of Bryan Eiseb during his interim period at the Ministry over the past twelve months.