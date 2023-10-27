Select Page

FlyNamibia to launch new Windhoek – Victoria Falls route next year

Posted by | Nov 22, 2023 |

FlyNamibia announced that it will introduce scheduled flights between Hosea Kutako International Airport near Windhoek and Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, starting 04 April 2024.

The flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Managing Director of FlyNamibia, Andrè Compion in a statement highlighted the significance of this new route in the airline’s broader network expansion strategy.

He emphasized its pivotal role in augmenting regional connectivity, propelling tourism within Namibia, and positioning Windhoek as an alternate gateway to the region.

“The connection between Windhoek and Victoria Falls will unlock fresh avenues for both leisure and business travellers between Namibia and Zimbabwe,” he said.

The introduction of FlyNamibia’s direct route between Windhoek and Victoria Falls is intended to support tourism so that tour operators, hospitality establishments, accommodation providers, safari ventures, and adventure travel operators can tap into new source markets.

Leveraging its partnership with Airlink and access to the Global Distribution System, FlyNamibia seeks to promote its novel flight routes and packages to markets previously beyond reach, ensuring broader accessibility and heightened visibility, he concluded.

 

