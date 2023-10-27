Mboma cleared by World Athletics – Testosterone levels now align with the recommended range for females

Christine Mboma, the Olympic Games Silver medalist, is poised for a triumphant return to the track after receiving approval from World Athletics (WA).

Head coach Henk Botha confirmed to the Economist Mboma’s anticipated comeback, announcing her participation in the upcoming 100 and 200-metre events.

Mboma’s temporary suspension, imposed by the WA Council in March 2023, stemmed from regulations concerning testosterone levels in female athletes, particularly those with Differences in Sex Development (DSD).

Coach Botha expressed his elation at Mboma’s reinstatement, highlighting her compliance with the specified testosterone level mandated by WA regulations.

“She is cleared for the 100 and 200 meters initially, with the potential for further expansion to the 400 meters within the next two years. Eventually, all events will be accessible to her,” he affirmed.

Explaining the stringent regulations, Botha outlined the criteria set by WA for athletes in various brackets, emphasizing a two-year reduction in testosterone levels for those competing in the 400, 800, and 1500-metre events, and a six-month requirement for others.

Acknowledging the complexity of navigating these new regulations, Botha characterized the journey as uncharted territory, both for Mboma and World Athletics. However, he expressed gratitude for finding a viable pathway to comply with the stipulated guidelines.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride, but we’ve managed to navigate it successfully. Christine has shown remarkable dedication and positivity during her training, gearing up to rejoin the global stage,” he concluded optimistically.

Mboma’s impending return to competitive racing signals a significant milestone after overcoming regulatory hurdles. As she resumes her pursuit of excellence on the track, her story resonates as a testament to resilience and determination in the face of unprecedented challenges.