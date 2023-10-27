Semi-submersible rig ‘Hercules’ assisted during visit at Walvis Bay port

During her call on the port of Walvis Bay, the semi-submersible rig Hercules was assisted by Ocean Liner Services, with the crew change arrangements and transfers, recently.

Manica Group Namibia said the Hercules crew were the first to travel in OLS’ newly branded bus to the load-out areas, from where they were ferried by the Ocra Marine launch, MV Seaswas, with a capacity of 18 passengers to the rig anchored in the bay.

“The Hercules has been contracted for 115 days to carry out two well explorations offshore in the Orange Basin, 150 km off the south Namibian coast. Constructed in South Korea the Hercules can accommodate 180 people, and operate in water depths of 3km and its maximum drilling depth is 10km,” they added.

The rig was built in 2008 and is a sixth-generation deep water and harsh environment semi-submersible rig.