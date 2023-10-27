Unlocking access to maritime transport for landlocked countries – Nekundi

By Adolf Kaure.

The Deputy Minister of Works and Transport, Hon Veikko Nekundi said that Namibia’s maritime transport enables other landlocked neighbours to connect to the ocean and access international markets, when he spoke at the opening of the thirteenth edition of the Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat Joint Law Enforcement.

The joint law enforcement exercise was launched on Monday 20 November at the police checkpoint on the B2 road near Swakopmund and continues for the duration of the week.

According to Nekundi, maritime transport is the backbone for becoming a logistics and distribution hub in SADC and for the adjacent regions. In addition, it enables Namibia to offer landlocked neighbours access to the ocean.

“The Trans Kalahari Corridor is blessed by having two safe and efficient global standard ports, namely the Durban and Walvis Bay ports.”

“It should be made clear that these two ports are not only meant to compete, but very importantly to complement each other and build up a maritime transport sub-sector, which is internationally recognized and is able to fulfill international safety and environmental protection standards. By so doing the Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat would contribute to the African Continental Free Trade Area,” said Nekundi, who spoke on behalf of Works and Transport Minister, John Mutorwa.

According to Botswana’s alternate co-chair of the Secretariat, Masego Gertz, Botswana has benefited economically from being part of the Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat. “As a landlocked country we are happy that we are part of this Secretariat. This has enabled us to access the sea ports of Namibia and South Africa and leads to improved trade,” said Gertz.

The Trans Kalahari Corridor is a tripartite trans-border transport corridor management institution established with a political and economic vision to pursue or contribute to deeper regional integration in the Southern African Customs Unioin, the Southern African Development Community, and more recently, to promote and benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area. The corridor is a road network spanning approximately 1500 km across the territories of Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

Operationally the technical working groups and the Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat support the Trans Kalahari Corridor Management Committee. The Secretariat oversees the day-to-day administration and operations of the agreement under the committee’s leadership.

Law enforcement officers patrol the B2 police checkpoint outside Swakopmund. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)