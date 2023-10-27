Agra Weaner Championship series lauds communal farmers

Wilson Tjirare, Godfried Zemburuka, and Frenfriedt Karipata emerged triumphant as the top three champions of the Agra 2023 Weaner Championship Series National Winners – Communal Towns.

Their success was celebrated following their participation in the final showdown held in Gobabis, hosted by Agra Auctions, representing communal towns like Okakarara, Okondjatu, Aminius, and Talismanus.

Tjirare claimed victory in the Feedlot Potential category, Zemburuka excelled in the Veld Potential, and Karipata took the lead in the Heifers with Breeding Potential category.

Beyond the competition, the event also facilitated a training day on livestock management, aimed at empowering communal farmers with the right farming techniques and resource utilization methods.

The competition maintained high standards with a panel of seasoned judges including Christo van Zyl, Lourens Swart, Norbert Neumann, and Danie de Lange from Feedmaster, alongside Paul Klein, Herman Lintvelt, Fanie Cronje, and Flip du Plessis from Agra, ensuring a rigorous and professional evaluation.

The organisers expressed gratitude to Bank Windhoek for sponsoring the communal farmers’ program, hailing the success of the Agra Weaner Championship Series and expressing anticipation for further growth, excellence, and unity in Namibia’s cattle industry.

Bank Windhoek’s sponsorship continues to elevate the significance of the Agra Weaner Championship Series as a pivotal economic driver for Namibia’s cattle industry. It provides producers with a distinctive chance to measure their production standards against peers, fostering relationships and promoting continual enhancement of management practices that strengthen the industry.

The participants in this championship represent a diverse spectrum of the industry, ranging from small-scale resettlement farmers to well-established commercial farmers.