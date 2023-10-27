Empowering tomorrow’s innovators – Robot school

A comprehensive nine-month initiative that aimed to foster the next generation of innovators in Namibia, providing fully-funded Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education to youths aged 11 to 14, has recently concluded.

The programme which kicked off in May, engaged 21 enthusiastic students in an immersive journey into the realms of robotics and technology.

In a collaborative statement, Tucsin University Center for Studies, Robotschool, and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Namibia-Angola highlighted the programme’s distinctive nature, tailored to offer young Namibian minds an opportunity to explore innovation, creativity, and continual learning while underscoring the significance of essential skills.

“The heart of this initiative was centered at the Robotschool facility in Windhoek, where students gathered weekly, immersing themselves in a thoughtfully crafted curriculum aimed at sparking their enthusiasm for technology and robotics. Over nine months, the program empowered budding engineers to conceptualize and construct robots, employing sensor technology to address real-world challenges,” they further elaborated.

They explained that the programme’s other focus was to emphasise the importance of imagination, creativity, empathy, and social awareness and students were encouraged to develop teamwork and communication skills, a critical facet of 21st-century education.

“These competencies empower these young Namibians to collaborate effectively and contribute to innovative solutions in a rapidly changing world. Giving them the skills and know-how to compete locally and internationally with their peers and thereby closing the educational divide,” they said.

They said the joint project began with 21 students, a diverse group comprising 14 girls and seven boys, each one of them came with an eagerness and major interest in the world of technology.

“As they started the course, they received expert guidance from educators and mentors, hand-picked for their expertise in robotics, technology, and education. Throughout the program, students had hands-on learning experiences and were provided with necessary resources to broaden their horizons,” they emphasised.

The organisations highlighted that their progress was closely monitored, ensuring they acquired essential knowledge and skills as they worked through various modules tailored to their unique needs and interest.

“They gained valuable insights into robotics and technology, and through collaboration and working as teams they realised that they now have skills that could help them make a difference in a world through their innovative ideas,” they said.

The organisations reflected on the importance of investing in the education of the youth, by providing local opportunities for young Namibians to explore the world of robotics and technology, the program has equipped them with vital skills.

“As well as making them realize the potential that they have within them and that nothing is out of reach with the right basis, giving these budding engineers the desire to continue to innovate and develop their creativity and it has given them a lifelong love for learning,” they expressed.

They said as they look forward to the next generation of innovators, this initial project serves as a testament and reminder of the potential that can be unlocked when we invest in education and nurture the dreams of the youth.

“At the same time uplifting the education sector in Namibia by providing skilled youth and reducing the country’s high unemployment rate, Namibia’s future shines brighter with each young mind inspired to create and innovate,” they concluded.