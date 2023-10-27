Select Page

Water supply disruption scheduled for Wanaheda

Posted by | Nov 20, 2023 |

Residents of Wanaheda have been alerted by the City of Windhoek about an upcoming water supply interruption scheduled for 21 November, starting from 08:00 until 16:30.

The anticipated water disruption is a result of planned pipe replacement work set to take place on the bulk water line located on Claudius Kandovazu Street in Wanaheda.

Officials cautioned that during this specified period, the Wanaheda area might either experience a complete lack of water or encounter significantly reduced water pressure. Consequently, residents are advised to make necessary arrangements for alternative water provisions.

The City of Windhoek issued an apology for any inconvenience caused by this situation and urged residents with inquiries to reach out to their customer contact centre at 061 290 3777.

This planned maintenance will improve the water infrastructure, however residents are advised to prepare accordingly for the temporary disruption.

 

