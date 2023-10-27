Select Page

More DRC refugees to be repatriated

Posted by | Nov 20, 2023 |

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Namibia will repatriate 87 Congolese refugees.

According to the ministry, the repatriation will be conducted in two phases. On Tuesday, 21 November, a total number of 49 refugees will be repatriated as a first group and the last group of 38 refugees will be repatriated on 22 November 2023.

“All refugees will be repatriated to Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, via Hosea Kutako International Airport,” the ministry said.

Earlier in August this year around 96 refugees were repatriated back to the DRC.

Namibia currently hosts 7261 refugees and asylum seekers of which 6263 are from the DRC. UNHCR expects to repatriate up to 200 Congolese refugees and asylum seekers from Namibia in 2023.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

